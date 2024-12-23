Malkangiri (Odisha), Dec 23 (PTI) A court in Odisha's Malkangiri district on Monday sentenced a man to seven years imprisonment for raping a 50-year-old woman in 2009.

Senior civil judge (women's court)-cum-assistant sessions judge, Malkangiri, Babita Dash also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict, Sk Suri, said additional public prosecutor, Rabinarayan Patra.

Also Read | Transrail Lighting IPO Closes: Transrail Lighting's Initial Public Offering Gets 80.80 Times Subscription on Last Day of Offer.

The verdict was pronounced Monday on the basis of statements of 14 witnesses and other evidence, Patra said.

As per the prosecution, the woman had gone to a forest near her village in Khairput block of the district on February 1, 2009. Finding her alone, Suri raped her.

Also Read | SpaDeX Mission Update: ISRO To Launch PSLV-C60 on December 30 From Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The woman narrated the incident to her family. Her daughter lodged a complaint at Mudulipada police station the next day, Patra said.

Based on her complaint, the Mudulipada police conducted an investigation and arrested Suri, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)