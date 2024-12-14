Malkangiri (Odisha), Dec 14 (PTI) Focusing on the overall development of tribal-dominated districts, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday announced plans to set up a mega cement factory in Malkangiri district that would provide employment to 2,000 people.

"A cement factory with an investment of Rs 4,000 crore will be set up in the district. This will provide employment for about 2,000 people in Malkangiri," the CM said.

On the second day of his visit to Malkangiri, the CM chaired a review meeting with district officials, which was attended by minister for social security and empowerment of the disabled, scheduled tribes and scheduled castes development, minority and backward classes welfare, and school and mass education Nityanand Gand, Nabarangpur MP Balabhadra Majhi, Malkangiri MLA Narasinh Madakami, Chitrakonda MLA Mangu Khil, southern revenue officer Rupa Roshan Sahu, southern range DIG Nitish Shekhar, district collector Ashish Elohim Patil, and forest officer Pratap Kattapalli.

Majhi emphasised the need for the urgent implementation of various schemes under the Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes Development, Minority and Backward Classes Welfare Department, including the development of railway infrastructure, national highways, roads, and rural development. He directed officials to complete these projects on a priority basis.

Highlighting the importance of education, the CM stressed the need for appointing at least two teachers in every school. He also outlined plans for development through the Jeevan Jeevika Mission, aiming to bring Malkangiri on a par with the state's leading districts.

Majhi directed the southern revenue commissioner and the district collector to review the progress every 15 days and focused on ensuring the development of cut-off areas.

