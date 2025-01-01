New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Mallikarjun Kharge extended his New Year greetings along with a message urging individuals to reaffirm their commitment to inclusive progress, unity in diversity, social justice, equality, and the protection of the Constitution.

"My dear fellow citizens, as we enter 2025, let us reaffirm our commitment to inclusive progress, unity in diversity, social justice, equality, and the protection of our Constitution with unwavering resolve. Wishing everyone a #HappyNewYear filled with hope, joy, and prosperity. Let there be peace and amity all around. Jai Hind," Kharge said in a post on X.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, wished everyone a Happy New Year, hoping it would bring new enthusiasm, joy, and happiness as the nation welcomed 2025. "Happy New Year to all of you. I hope this year brings new enthusiasm, joy, and happiness to your life. Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year!" Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

President Droupadi Murmu also extended her greetings to the nation on the eve of the New Year. In her message, she said, "On the joyous occasion of the New Year, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all Indians, both in India and abroad. The coming of the New Year marks the beginning of new hopes, dreams, and aspirations in our lives. Let us welcome the New Year with joy and enthusiasm and take our society and nation further on the path of unity and excellence."

Meanwhile, India welcomed the year 2025 with celebrations across the country, as people in various cities marked the occasion with joy and enthusiasm. New Year celebrations began in many cities with parties, cultural events, live music performances, and themed decorations.

In Delhi, famous spots like Hauz Khas, Connaught Place, and Lajpat Nagar were filled with large crowds celebrating the New Year. To ensure a safe celebration, Delhi Police made prior security arrangements.

In Punjab's Amritsar, people gathered at the Golden Temple to welcome the New Year. Hotels in many cities also hosted special celebrations for the occasion. In Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, people were seen dancing in the streets as they welcomed 2025. Similarly, in Lucknow, people danced and celebrated as the clock struck midnight.

As the New Year arrived, many cities witnessed spectacular fireworks displays. In Mumbai, beaches like Juhu Beach, Chowpatty Beach, and Versova Beach were packed with revelers. People also gathered at Marine Drive to watch the fireworks.

Meanwhile, in Himachal Pradesh's Manali, a popular tourist destination, crowds danced and cheered in the streets. In West Bengal, people celebrated with lights flashing from their mobile phones. In Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, fireworks lit up the sky, marking the arrival of the New Year.

In Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, people also celebrated by cutting cakes. In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, percussion instruments were played in the streets, while Chennai witnessed a huge crowd celebrating the occasion. (ANI)

