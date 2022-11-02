Chennai, Nov 2 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called on her Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin here on Wednesday.

Banerjee, who is here to attend a family function of West Bengal Governor La Ganesan on November 3, visited Stalin at his residence here.

