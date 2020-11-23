Kolkata, Nov 23 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed grief over the death of former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi.

She extended her condolences to Gogoi's family and supporters.

"Saddened to hear about the passing away of veteran leader and former Chief Minister of Assam for 3 terms, Tarun Gogoi Ji. My deepest condolences to his family, followers and well-wishers," Banerjee tweeted.

Gogoi, a veteran Congress leader, died at the age of 84 at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital while undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications.

He was the chief minister of Assam from 2001 to 2016, a six-time parliamentarian and Union minister twice.

