Kolkata, May 1 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has convened a meeting of her party's national working committee on May 5, the first anniversary of the TMC government's third tenure in the state.

The meeting has been convened at the new 'TMC Bhawan', which will be inaugurated on May 3, party sources said on Sunday.

Also Read | Loudspeaker Row: Will Play Hanuman Chalisa Twice Loudly From May 4 If Loudspeakers Not Removed, Says MNS Chief Raj Thackeray.

"Mamata Banerjee has called a meeting of the party's national working committee on May 5. It will be a closed-door affair. However, there is a possibility that a new public outreach programme may be launched," a senior TMC leader said.

The West Bengal's ruling party, which has recently faced criticisms over the Birbhum killings and a series of alleged rape cases, is planning to launch a mass outreach programme on the lines of its successful 'Didi ke Bolo' (Tell Didi) initiative from May 5, the TMC sources said.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Man Stabs Aunt Multiple Times to Death in Darbhanga After Tiff Over Papaya Sapling.

The programme, yet to be christened, would, in all likelihood, give common people an opportunity to register their complaints and grievances, much like the successful ‘Didi ke Bolo' initiative, they said.

The first edition of 'Didi ke Bolo' was launched by Banerjee on July 29, 2019, just months after the BJP bagged 18 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, bringing down the TMC's tally from 34 to 22.

In the first phase of the outreach programme, a helpline number and a website - didikebolo.com - were launched by Banerjee. Hundreds of TMC leaders and MLAs had visited villages and towns to address grievances of people.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)