Kolkata, Jan 9 (PTI) As part of efforts to enhance security for women in the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday inaugurated a new vehicle location control centre and mobile app.

These would help the police track movement of vehicles, as well as keep a tab on crimes on women inside moving cars.

Also Read | Prince Harry Accuses British Royal Family of 'Unconscious Bias' About Skin Colour, UK Royals Ignore His Diatribe.

"All vehicles will have a tracking system and police will be able to monitor the speed of the vehicle, or if any crime is being committed inside a moving vehicle," Banerjee said.

There will also be one panic button in each vehicle, pressing which will alert the police, she added.

Also Read | Moscow-Goa Chartered Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Jamnagar Airport in Gujarat After Bomb Threat.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)