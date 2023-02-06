Kolkata, Feb 6 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury on Monday questioned Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's "silence" over the Hindenburg report on Adani Group, stating that she might have "received instructions to keep mum over the matter".

The Bengal Congress chief also claimed that Banerjee might not be willing to do anything that might harm the interests of the conglomerate, given that the group has the Tajpur port project contract.

Also Read | Online Gaming Addiction: In Process of Finalising Online Gaming Regulations, Centre Tells Delhi High Court.

"There can be only one reason (for Banerjee's silence) – her closeness with Modi and new friendship with Adani. The Tajpur Port will be built by the Adani Group, and a MoU has been signed to that effect. Didi has promised all forms of help to the Adanis.

"She might have instructions from Modi or the Adanis to not do anything that will go against the group's interests," Chowdhury told journalists.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Says Metro Services in Agra To Be Operational by Early 2024.

Adani group stocks have taken a beating on the bourses after US-based activist short-seller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation against the conglomerate.

Opposition parties have alleged that the meltdown in the Gautam Adani-led group's shares is a scam that involves common people's money as public sector LIC and SBI have invested in them.

The group has maintained it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

The CM had recently alleged that the BJP was using people's money deposited with the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and nationalised banks to benefit cronies of the party.

She was apparently referring to the alleged investments made by SBI and LIC in the Adani Group.

Bengal minister Firhad Hakim had also said that the Adani Group crisis will not affect the Tajpur port project.

During the day, hundreds of Congress workers held a rally here, as part of the nationwide protest against the Adani-Hindenburg row. The party members staged demonstrations outside SBI branches and LIC offices, raising slogans against the BJP-led government.

Talking about TMC's decision to contest Tripura polls, Chowdhury alleged that the move was aimed at strengthening the BJP and weakening other parties.

"Going to Meghalaya, the TMC helped the BJP. They are doing something similar in Tripura. They do not have enough people to field as candidates in Tripura. Their only motto is to strengthen the BJP and weaken all other parties," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)