Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 23 (ANI): Slamming the central government for "victimising" Alapan Bandyopadhyay, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said her newly appointed Chief Advisor is an "honest officer and competent person."

Speaking about penalty proceedings against former Chief Secretary, Banerjee said, "He is totally authorised to take action as per his convenience and our government will support him. The central government is victimising an officer," she said.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on Monday informed Bandyopadhyay that the Central government proposes to hold major penalty proceedings against him under All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules.

DoPT also asked the former West Bengal chief secretary to submit a written statement in his defence and state if he desires to be heard in person within 30 days. And, in case of no reply from him, inquiry authority may hold an inquiry against him ex parte.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's newly appointed Chief Advisor, Alapan Bandyopadhyay was issued a show-cause notice by the central government under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The development took place after Banerjee along with the state chief secretary skipped the review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28 aftermath of Cyclone Yaas. Bandyopadhyay was to retire on May 31 and had earlier been given three months extension.

The central government had on May 28 issued an order to recall Bandyopadhyay, and said the placement of his services with the government has been approved. The state government was asked to relieve the officer with immediate effect and he was directed to report to North Block by May 31.

Banerjee had on May 29 urged Prime Minister Modi to withdraw the central government's order to recall Bandyopadhyay. Later on May 31, she said Bandyopadhyay retired from service and would not join in Delhi and had been made Chief Advisor to West Bengal Chief Minister. (ANI)

