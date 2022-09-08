Kolkata, Sep 8 (PTI) CPI(M)'s West Bengal secretary Mohd Salim on Thursday said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee call for according jailed TMC leader Anubrata Mondal a hero's welcome upon his release was an attempt to boost the morale of her party's workers amid the

Mondal was arrested by the CBI in connection with its probe into the cattle smuggling case.

"Mamata Banerjee is trying to provide much-needed oxygen to party workers by seeking a hero's welcome for Anubrata Mondal when is released," Salim told reporters.

Banerjee, at a TMC meeting here, asked party workers from Birbhum, of which Mondal is the TMC district president, to be ready to give him a hero's welcome when he walks out of jail.

Taking on the BJP, Salim said that the saffron party is resorting to "intimidation" by use of ED and CBI to get leaders from the ruling TMC join it.

"The CBI and the ED are selectively taking action in corruption cases in the state," he said. Claiming that Banerjee's recent allegation that files from the Left Front rule were found missing when the TMC government came to power were “baseless”, he welcomed an investigation by any authority.

"Let there be an ED or CBI or even state CID inquiry, we have no problem," he asserted.

Alleging that the police was indifferent to the plight of two missing 17-year old boys, who went missing and were later found dead, Salim questioned the effectiveness of police commissionerates created for effective administration by the Mamata Banerjee government.

Bodies of the two boys were found at a morgue in Basirhat on September, almost a fortnight after they went missing. The police later said that the duo was strangled to death.

Local police in Malancha area of North 24 Parganas had spotted the bodies on Basanti Highway and taken them to the morgue.

The state government had on September 6 suspended the inspector in-charge and another officer of Baguiati police station, where a missing complaint was lodged by the parents of the boys.

Salim claimed that the people of West Bengal are suffering from loot of public property on one side and dearth of jobs on the other, which is also leading to exodus to other states.

He said that the Left Front constituents would on Friday jointly hold three rallies that will converge in front of the ED, CBI offices at CGO complex in Salt Lake here, demanding that action be taken against all those involved in corruption cases and these be pursued effectively in courts of law.

