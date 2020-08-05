Banda (UP), Aug 5 (PTI) An elderly man and his two grandsons drowned in the Ken river in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said on Wednesday.

Shiv Prasad Nishad (55), along with his grandsons Aryan (12) and Aashik (7), had gone to bathe in the river on Tuesday when they drowned.

The bodies of Nishad and Aryan were fished out from the river with the help of villagers and a search was on for the body of Aashik, the police said.

