Lucknow, August 5: Brajesh Pathak, the Law Minister of Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday, said he has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). In a tweet, Brajesh Pathak said he underwent for COVID-19 test after initial symptoms appeared and his report came positive. He urged those who came in contact with him to quarantine themselves and go for COVID-19 test as per the guidelines framed by the government. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Madhya Pradesh CM, Recovers From Coronavirus, Discharged From Bhopal’s Chirayu Hospital.

"After symptoms of coronavirus, I got tested on the advice of doctors. I tested positive for COVID-19. Those who came in contact with me in past few days are requested to follow government guidelines and quarantine themselves and get themselves tested," Pathak said in a tweet. Last week, Kamal Rani Varun, who was serving as Minister of Technical Education, died of COVID-19 after days of treatment.

Brajesh Pathak, Uttar Pradesh Law Minister, Contracts COVID-19:

कोरोना के प्रारंभिक लक्षण लगने पर डॉक्टरों के परामर्श पर कराई गई कोविड-19की जाँच में मेरी रिपोर्ट positiveआयी है।अतःविगत दिनों मेरे संपर्क में आने वाले लोगों से अनुरोध है कि कृपया सरकार द्वारा निर्धारित कोविड-19की गाइडलाइंस के अनुसार स्वयं को क्वारंटाइन कर जाँच कराने का कष्ट करें — Brajesh Pathak (@brajeshpathakup) August 5, 2020

Uttar Pradesh has so far reported more than 97,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,778 deaths and 55,393 recoveries, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Presently, the state has 40,191 active COVID-19 cases.

