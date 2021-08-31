Nagpur, Aug 31 (PTI) A man and his five goats were killed in a lightning strike in Hingna area of Nagpur, a police official said on Tuesday.

Dalsingh Bhau Rathod (55) was grazing his goats on Monday afternoon and the incident took place when he sought shelter along with the animals under a tree after it started raining, he said.

"We have registered an accidental death case and have sent the body for post mortem," the Hingna police station official said.

