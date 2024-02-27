Gurugram, Feb 27 (PTI) The Gurugram police have arrested a man wanted in a case of kidnapping of a minor girl three-and-a-half years ago, officials said on Tuesday.

The 13-year-old girl, who was kidnapped from Badshahpur here on September 3 in 2020, is yet to be traced, they said.

The accused, identified as Sushil, was arrested from Gujarat on Monday, they said.

The second accused in the case, Ajay, was arrested earlier. Both the accused are natives of Madhya Pradesh.

"We are conducting raids to recover the victim," Badshahpur assistant commissioner of police Priyanshu Dewan said.

