India News | Man Accused of Raping Minor Injured in Encounter in Lucknow

The incident took place on June 5. Based on the complaint, a case was registered, and five teams were formed to nab the accused.

Agency News ANI| Jun 06, 2025 06:36 AM IST
Deputy Commissioner of Police Central Lucknow Ashish Srivastava (Photo/ANI)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 6 (ANI): A man accused of raping a two and half year old year-old girl was injured in a police encounter in Lucknow, following which he was sent to hospital for treatment where his condition is said to be critical, a top police officer said on late Thursday. The accused was held within twenty-four hours following the incident.

The incident took place on June 5. Based on the complaint, a case was registered, and five teams were formed to nab the accused.

    Agency News ANI| Jun 06, 2025 06:36 AM IST
    Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 6 (ANI): A man accused of raping a two and half year old year-old girl was injured in a police encounter in Lucknow, following which he was sent to hospital for treatment where his condition is said to be critical, a top police officer said on late Thursday. The accused was held within twenty-four hours following the incident.

    Ashish Srivastav, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Central Lucknow, identified the accused as Deepak Verma.

    DCP Srivastava told ANI, " On the morning of June 5, at 10 am, a complaint was registered that a 2.5 year old girl had been raped... A case was registered and five teams were formed... As per the CCTV footage of the scooter, the accused was identified as Deepak Verma... The Commissioner of Police was given a proposal to declare a reward of Rs. 1 lakh..."

    He added, "Within 20 hours, there has been an encounter between the police team and the accused. The accused has been injured. His condition is critical and has been sent to the hospital for treatment...". (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

