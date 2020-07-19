Nagpur, Jul 19 (PTI) The tiger which had killed three persons in Bramhapuri forest division in Maharashtra in recent past was captured alive on Sunday from Talodhi forest range in Chandrapur district, a senior Forest official said.

The tiger, NT-1, had been spotted moving around the agriculture farms in Nagbhid-Talodhi forest range, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), Bramhapuri forest division, Kulraj Singh stated.

He said there was a possibility of danger to humans in the region.

"Accordingly, experts hit the tiger with a dart this evening at 5.45 pm atcompartment no 579 in the forest rangeand it was put in cage at 6.30 pm," the release said.

The three-year-old big cat will be shifted to Gorewada rescue centre in Nagpur for medical tests.

