Jammu, July 19: Jammu District Magistrate Sushma Chauhan on Sunday ordered lockdown in weekend starting from July 24 to prevent any further spike in the COVID cases in Jammu district. The order issued by District Magistrate states that "there shall be complete restriction on movement of individuals, vehicles and all activities within the entire jurisdiction of district Jammu, except the movement for emergency medical requirements, from 6 p.m. on all Fridays till 6 a.m. on all Mondays, beginning from the Friday falling on 24/7/2020."

As per the order no pass etc. shall be required for the movement for emergency medical requirements. The order reads that "based on wider consultation with the Chief Medical Officer, senior epidemiologists and other health professionals, it has been felt that stricter social distancing norms during the week days and strict lockdown during weekends need to be followed to prevent any further spike in the COVID cases." India Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 38,902 Coronavirus Cases, COVID-19 Tally Rises to 10,77,618.

Order by Jammu District Magistrate:

From 6pm on all Fridays till 6am on all Mondays, starting from 24 July, there shall be complete restriction on movement of individuals, vehicles&all activities within Jammu district, except movement for emergency medical requirements for which no pass is required: J&K Government pic.twitter.com/GFsOX0b714 — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

The order also contains certain directions stating that only local chemist, fruits, vegetables and dairy shops can remain accessible for community needs.The passengers coming out from and going to the Airport/Railway station shall be permitted to move on production of tickets. The staff deployed at Airport/Railway station (public officials and belonging to Airlines) shall be allowed to move on production of valid ID proof.

The government employees of essential services' departments (including Medical Services) or such other departments as required by government shall be permitted to move on production of ID proofs. No kind of curfew pass etc. shall be issued and there shall be no restriction on the movement of goods carriers/Oil/LPG tankers. "Any violation of this order shall invite punitive action under section 188 of Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005" the order states further.

