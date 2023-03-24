New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) A 36-year-old man was arrested for killing another man and then engaging in necrophilia in outer Delhi's Alipur, police here said on Friday.

The incident happened on February 9, they said, adding the accused has been identified as Pervinder, a resident of Sonipat.

The victim had initially consented to a physical relationship with Pervinder and accepted Rs 500 from him. However, he withdrew his consent after reaching the accused's rented house in Singhu village, angering the accused, they said.

On February 11, Pervinder's landlord called the police informing them about a body lying in his tenant's room, a senior police officer said.

He told police that the body was in a naked condition and blood was oozing out from the deceased's head, upper arm and private parts, the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh said the accused has not visited his Alipur residence for the last two days and nobody knew about his whereabouts.

On March 22, police arrested the accused near a park in Singhu village, the DCP said.

During interrogation, Pervinder revealed that he met the victim at a wine shop in the area around 8-10 days before the incident and they became friends, he said.

They met at the same wine shop on February 9 and the accused offered the victim Rs 500 to get intimate with him, Singh said.

They went to the accused's rented house where Pervinder consumed alcohol and thereafter tried to have unnatural sex with the victim. When he objected, the accused killed him and engaged in necrophilia, the DCP said.

The accused then switched off his phone and went to Sonipat where he joined a cycle circus team. He lived there for about 12-15 days and proceeded to Panipat where he worked as a labourer for around 15 days, police said.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused was living in Singhu village for the last four months. His wife left him due to his alcohol addiction and need for unnatural sex, the DCP said.

The body was sent to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital Jahangirpuri and a case has been registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

The accused was found to be involved in another case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and section 377 (Unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code in Haryana, police said, adding an investigation is underway.

