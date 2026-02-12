New Delhi, February 12: A year after JPMorgan Chase enforced a full-time return-to-office policy, internal tensions continue to simmer as an employee-led petition opposing the five-day mandate crosses 2,000 signatures. The grassroots campaign urges CEO Jamie Dimon to reconsider the rule, but many staff members reportedly fear that publicly supporting the petition could amount to “career suicide.”

The controversy began in early 2025 when the bank announced it would end hybrid work arrangements for its 310,000 global employees. By March 2025, the five-day in-office policy officially took effect, requiring workers who previously enjoyed two or three remote days per week to return full-time. JP Morgan To End Hybrid Working Option Soon, Asks Staff To Return to Office 5 Days a Week Starting March 2025; Employees Express Concerns Over Return-to-Office Mandate.

Petition organizers argue that the strict return-to-office mandate disproportionately impacts women, caregivers, and employees with disabilities. Many signatories have also highlighted operational challenges, noting that geographically dispersed teams often collaborate virtually even while physically present in offices, undermining the stated goal of improved in-person collaboration. WhatsApp Banned in Russia? Meta-Owned App Says Russian Govt ‘Attempted To Fully Block’ It.

Dimon has remained firm in his stance against remote work. During a February 2025 town hall, he reportedly dismissed the petition and told employees not to “waste time” on it, emphasizing that he did not care how many people signed. The CEO has consistently defended the policy, arguing that banking operates on an “apprenticeship” model where younger employees benefit from in-person mentorship, spontaneous discussions, and on-the-job learning.

Despite the petition remaining active for over a year, the number of signatures accounts for less than 1 percent of the company’s global workforce. Analysts suggest the relatively low participation may reflect concerns about workplace culture and potential career repercussions.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan has reported record profits over the past year, a point leadership cites as validation of its operational strategy. For many employees, however, the tension between strong financial performance and rigid workplace policies continues to fuel debate as the return-to-office mandate enters its second year.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2026 12:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).