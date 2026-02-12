The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has witnessed a historic milestone, not through a blistering century or a hat-trick, but through the enduring longevity of Oman’s Aamir Kaleem. On Monday, 9 February, as Oman took the field against Zimbabwe at the Sinhalese Sports Club, the veteran all-rounder officially became the oldest player to ever compete in a T20 World Cup match. Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Oman National Cricket Team Match Scorecard, T20 World Cup 2026.

At 44 years and 81 days, Kaleem surpassed the long-standing record held by former Hong Kong captain Ryan Campbell, who was 44 years and 34 days old when he played his final tournament match in 2016.

Breaking a Decade-Old Record

Kaleem’s inclusion in Oman’s starting XI for their tournament opener marked a significant moment for Associate nation cricket. While T20 is often regarded as a "young man's game," Kaleem’s presence underscores the value of experience in the expanded 20-team format. The previous record holders list includes some of the game's most respected veterans:

Aamir Kaleem (Oman): 44y 81d (2026)

Ryan Campbell (Hong Kong): 44y 34d (2016)

Frank Nsubuga (Uganda): 43y 285d (2024)

Brad Hogg (Australia): 43y 45d (2014)

Who is Aamir Kaleem?

Born in Karachi, Pakistan, in 1981, Kaleem moved to Oman in 2010 to pursue his cricketing ambitions. He has since become a cornerstone of the national side, making his international debut over a decade ago. A left-handed batter and a crafty slow left-arm orthodox bowler, Kaleem has been part of Oman’s journey from the lower divisions of the World Cricket League to three T20 World Cup appearances (2016, 2021, and 2026). ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate (NRR).

Earlier this month, he proved his age had not diminished his skill, smashing a match-winning 80 off 47 balls in a warm-up fixture against Sri Lanka A.

The Road Ahead

Despite the record-breaking feat, the road ahead is challenging for Kaleem and his team. Oman will to beat Sri Lanka, Ireland and Australia in their remaining group matches to stand a chance of qualifying for the Super Eight stage. For Kaleem, however, the 2026 tournament already represents a personal victory and a testament to the fitness and dedication required to compete at the highest level well into his 40s.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2026 12:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).