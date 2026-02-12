Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Oman National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Sri Lanka’s campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 continues today at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, where they are currently locked in a Group B battle against Oman. After winning their opening match against Ireland, the co-hosts entered this fixture as heavy favourites but faced an immediate setback in the opening overs. The match began with Oman captain Jatinder Singh winning the toss and electing to bowl first, citing moisture on the surface and the potential for seam movement under the morning cloud cover. Sri Lanka vs Oman Live Streaming and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 16.
Early Breakthrough for Oman
Sri Lanka’s innings began with caution as Kamil Mishara and Pathum Nissanka navigated a tight opening over from Faisal Shah. However, Oman struck early in the second over when off-spinner Jay Odedra deceived Mishara with a slower delivery. Mishara (8), attempting a slog sweep, missed the line and saw his stumps rattled, leaving Sri Lanka at 15 for 1.
Since the dismissal, Nissanka and Kusal Mendis have focused on rebuilding the innings. Nissanka, who is approaching the milestone of 2,500 T20I runs, has looked particularly fluent, striking three boundaries in the fourth over to keep the scoreboard moving. You can check Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Oman National Cricket Team Match Scorecard here.
Key Blow: Hasaranga Ruled Out
The headlines leading into the match were dominated by the absence of Wanindu Hasaranga. The world-class leg-spinner, who took 3/25 in the opening game, has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to a severe hamstring injury.
Skipper Dasun Shanaka confirmed that Dushan Hemantha has been drafted into the playing XI as a like-for-like replacement. The loss of Hasaranga is a significant blow for the hosts, not only for his wicket-taking ability but also for the balance he provides to the middle-order batting.
SL vs OMA Match Lineups
Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana.
Oman XI: Jatinder Singh (c), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Jiten Ramanandi, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Sufyan Mehmood, Nadeem Khan, Shah Faisal, Jay Odedra.
