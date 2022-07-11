New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested a man, accused of sexual assault of two minor girls, in the Model Town area of Delhi.

According to the police, a PCR call was received on Saturday regarding a sexual assault of two minor girls. On reaching the spot, Cigarette Wala Bagh, Model Town, the police found the victim girls along with their mother.

Also Read | Woman LinkedIn User Proudly Explains Reason for Adding ‘sex Work’ as Experience, Netizens … – Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

The accused has been identified as Kalicharan, who is also a resident of Cigarette Wala Bagh, Model Town.

"Both the girls were counselled by Dipali, the CIC counsellor and the statements of the prosecutrixes were recorded. A medical examination of both the girls was also got conducted," stated the police.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Two Accused in Love Triangle Murder Case Held After Two Years.

As per the statements and the counsellor report, a case under the POCSO Act has been registered and the investigation has been taken up.

Further investigation of the case is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)