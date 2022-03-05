Hyderabad, Mar 5 (PTI) A local court has sentenced a man, arrested along with two others in 2001 for terror and anti-national activities, to 16 years imprisonment, police said on Saturday.

Also Read | Court Dismisses Tahir Hussain’s Bail Plea in Money Laundering Case Over Alleged Funding of Northeast Delhi Violence.

The court on Friday convicted Abdul Aziz alias Gidda Aziz and fined him Rs 26,000, said a press release from the police.

On August 28, 2001, the Hyderabad Task Force apprehended three people, including Abdul Aziz, in the city for possessing a Belgium- made pistol, five live cartridges, electric detonators, fake passport and one empty cartridge with a plan to sabotage and blow up government installations thereby triggering terrorism and promoting enmity among different communities, said the release.

Also Read | NIOS 10th, 12th Practical Exam 2022 Hall Ticket Released at sdmis.nios.ac.in; Here's How To Download.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and a charge-sheet was filed, it said.

After trial, one of the accused in the case was convicted and sentenced to 16 years imprisonment by a court in 2011.

The third accused in the case was acquitted, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)