Bhubaneswar, May 16 (PTI) A man was arrested in Bhubaneswar on Friday for allegedly duping five people by taking money from them with the promise of giving them jobs in private companies, police said.

Sobhan Ranjan Behera, who ran a placement consultancy firm, took about Rs 60 lakh from these people, they said.

A man had filed a complaint at the Nayapalli police station on March 23, alleging that he neither got a job nor got back the Rs 6 lakh that he gave Behera in 2023, DCP Jagmohan Meena said.

Four similar complaints were also lodged on Thursday against Behera and his firm, he said.

In total, Behera duped the complainants of Rs 60 lakh, he added.

"Some more candidates may also have been cheated by him, and they would be identified during investigation," the officer said.

