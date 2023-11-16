Faridabad, Nov 16 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and strangling to death his six-year-old nephew, police said on Thursday.

The body of the child, Shivansh alias Chhotu, who was kidnapped from Bhagat Singh Colony two days ago, was found in a bed box in the house of the accused on Thursday evening, they said.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: 28,057 Postal Ballot Applications Accepted for Vidhan Sabha Polls.

According to the police, the arrested accused, identified as Balram, is a resident of Bhagat Singh Colony. He works as a labourer in Delhi and has three children.

The relatives of the deceased claimed that the man had strained relations with his wife and wanted to implicate her in the child's murder.

Also Read | US Horror: Teenager Dies While Saving Friend From ‘Bullies’ in Las Vegas, Eight Arrested.

However, NIT police station SHO Sushila Devi said that the matter is still under investigation.

On November 14, NIT police registered a case of kidnapping on the complaint of the child's father Bhanu.

"The accused lived in the neighbourhood of the complainant. On Tuesday evening, the child went to the house of the accused while playing, where the accused allegedly strangled the child to death and hid the body in the bed box in his house.

"Our crime branch team arrested the accused and is questioning him," said police spokesperson Sube Singh. PTi CORR

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)