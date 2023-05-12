Kota (Rajasthan) May 12 (PTI) Enraged over his father not giving him pocket money for attending the marriage ceremony of a relative, a 27-year-old man axed him to death in Baran district of Rajasthan, police said Friday.

Kamal Suman was arrested during the day, Baran SP Raj Kumar Choudhary said, adding the man was of eccentric nature.

The accused was annoyed with his father Srikishan Suman, 65, for not giving him pocket money for the wedding ceremony, which he attended with his mother on Sunday night, SHO at Bapcha police station Surendra Kuntal said.

After returning, he hacked his father with the axe while he was asleep late in the night, he said.

Kamal has confessed he committed the crime, Kuntal said, adding the axe has been recovered.

After his arrest, the accused was produced before a court which remanded him in police custody.

It was learnt that Kamal had beaten his father in the past too and his wife left him soon after their marriage.

