Kaushambi, Mar 21 (PTI) An angry mob beat a 24-year-old man to death and seriously injured his brother in a village here, after the two allegedly fired gunshots in air to spread fear among villagers, police said.

Zafar Alam and his brother Noor Alam, both residents of Prayagraj, had fired gunshots in Meerpur village in Pipri Police Station area, allegedly to scare the villagers, Superintendent of Police Hemraj Meena said.

When they heard the gunshots, angry villagers surrounded the brothers and thrashed them with sticks, he said.

Police reached the spot and took the siblings to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj, where Zafar Alam was declared dead, while Noor Alam is still undergoing treatment, he said.

According to the villagers' testimony, the brothers frequented the village and tried to instil fear among the villagers, police said.

The matter is being probed, they said.

