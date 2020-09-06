Nagpur, Sep 6 (PTI) A 21-year-old man has been booked for allegedly driving his former girlfriend to commit suicide here in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The woman died in hospital on September 3, a day after she allegedly drank poison at her residence, an official said.

The accused, Suraj Gupta, has been upset since the woman ended her relationship with him, and started harassing her, he said.

Gupta had allegedly also threatened to harm family members of the deceased earlier, the official said.

A case has been registered under section 306 (Abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

