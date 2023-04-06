Gumla (Jharkhand), Apr 6 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was arrested in Jharkhand's Gumla district after the police recovered from him around Rs 6.54 crore in cash allegedly stolen from a businessman in Delhi, an official said on Thursday.

Also Read | Climate Activists Block Key Traffic Points in Hamburg.

Following a tip-off, the police intercepted a bus and captured the man. The money was in five bags kept in the luggage compartment of the vehicle going from Daltonganj to Rourkela in Sundargarh district of Odisha from where the accused hailed.

Also Read | Ontario Temple Attack: India Condemns Vandalisation of Hindu Temple in Ontario, Asks Canada To Catch Perpetrators'.

However, his two accomplices including an employee of the Delhi businessman fled.

With the help of cash counting machines, officials of a bank on Thursday counted the cash and found that Rs 6,53,97,730 was in those bags, Gumla Superintendent of Police Dr Ehtesham Waquarib said.

The money was stolen from the businessman dealing in gold in Karolbagh area of Delhi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)