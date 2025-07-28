New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) A gun firing incident was reported in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar area following a confrontation between two groups over an alleged eve-teasing incident, an official said on Monday.

According to the police, a call was received at Vivek Vihar police station on Sunday regarding a firing incident near Jhilmil Colony. A police team rushed to the location and met the caller, who alleged that a group of men, led by an advocate, had come to his residence and accused him of molesting the advocate's sister.

Also Read | Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Hyderabad: 25-Year-Old Man Dies of Heart Attack While Playing Shuttle at Nagole Stadium in Telangana, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The caller further claimed that the group examined the CCTV footage installed at his home and then left the premises.

"However, as word spread, several neighbours gathered in the area and began moving towards the group. Sensing trouble, the advocate and his associates fled the spot. The caller alleged that one person from the fleeing group, who was in a car, opened fire while escaping," said the police officer.

Also Read | Maharashtra Government Plans To Launch App-Based Auto, Taxi, and E-Bike Services Soon, Says Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik.

Police said the spot was thoroughly inspected by local staff and a crime team during the night and again during the day, but no bullet casings or other evidence of gunfire were recovered from the scene.

"In a fresh development, a girl associated with the group that confronted the caller and lodged a complaint accusing the caller and his friends of eve-teasing and stalking," he said.

Police said that a probe into the matter was underway. FIRs are being registered on the basis of complaints received from both sides, they said.

Police said the matter is being investigated from all angles. No injuries have been reported in the incident so far, and further investigation is on to verify the firing claim, they added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)