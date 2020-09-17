Banda (UP), Sep 17 (PTI) A 28-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said on Thursday.

Deepu was living at his in-laws' place in Jauharpur village in Tindwari area for the past one month with his wife and two daughters. He was facing serious financial problems, according to family members.

The brother of the deceased has said Deepu used used to earn his livelihood by fishing after failing to get work in his village

The man consumed some poisonous substance on Wednesday and was rushed to a primary health centre, where he was declared dead. The body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is on, police said.

