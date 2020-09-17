New Delhi, September 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the citizen of India on the occasion of two festivals Mahalaya and Vishwakarma Puja 2020 which we are celebrating today. Taking to Twitter, he said, "This Mahalaya, we pray to Maa Durga to bless with the strength to overcome the global pandemic. May the divine blessings of Maa Durga ensure good health and happiness in everyone’s life. May our planet prosper!" Subho Mahalaya 2020 Messages & HD Images: Happy Mahalaya WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, Wishes in Bengali, GIF Greetings to Share With Family and Friends.

Mahalaya marks the end of Pitru paksha and on this day people offer homage to their ancestors which is called Tarpan. Usually, the gap between Mahalaya and Durga Puja is seven days, but this year, it is 35 days.

PM Narendra Modi's wish on the occasion of Mahalaya 2020:

This Mahalaya, we pray to Maa Durga to bless with strength to overcome the global pandemic. May the divine blessings of Maa Durga ensure good health and happiness in everyone’s life. May our planet prosper! Shubho Mahalaya! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

On the occasion of Vishwakarma Puja, PM Modi wished prosperity to those for whom work is worship.

PM Modi's wish for Vishwakarma Puja 2020:

Both the festivals are being observed in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic and on a day, India's COVID-19 tally crossed 51-lakh mark. Narendra Modi is also celebrating his 70th birthday today and there has been a flood of wishes that have poured from all corners to wish him good health and prosperity.

