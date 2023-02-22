Gurugram, Feb 22 (PTI) One of the three assailants who gunned down a man, convicted in a 2012 double murder case, was arrested on Wednesday, police said. Identified as Rahul Solanki, a taxi driver, the accused was out on bail.

He was shot dead by three armed assailants in front of his house in Saraswati enclave here last night, they said.

Also Read | China Mine Collapse: Two Killed, 53 Missing in Inner Mongolia Region, Say Officials.

Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), crime, said, "We have arrested one accused identified as 20-year-old Deepak Raghav. In the preliminary interrogation the accused revealed that Solanki was involved in the murder of his friend's father in 2012."

To avenge the murder, they hatched a plan along with other colleagues, he said.

Also Read | TMC Blasts Congress Over Rahul Gandhi's Comments in Meghalaya; 'His Statements Showed Immature Political Acumen', Says Jay Prakash Majumdar.

"We will take the accused on remand after being produced in a city court on tomorrow while raids are conducted to nab other," said Singh.

According to police, the Solanki was accused in the murder of ambulance owner Bijender Chauhan alias Kukku and his driver Rajender bodies of whom were found in an ambulance at the HUDA ground in front of Euro international school, sector 10 in November 2012. The accused was awarded a life sentence and was out on bail.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)