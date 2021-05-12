Jaisalmer, May 12 (PTI) A man and his daughter-in-law were arrested for their alleged role in the death of his son on April 25 in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, police said on Wednesday.

A case was registered regarding the death of Hiralal Meghwal by his elder brother Bhomraj Meghwal on May 6, Nachna area DSP Hukma Ram Bishnoi said.

Hiralal died on April 25 and his body was buried on April 26. A post-mortem was later conducted by a medical board in supervision of the Pokaran tehsildar after after exhuming the body.

On suspicion, the deceased man's wife was interrogated during which she revealed that Hiralal was unemployed, addicted to liquor and frequently quarrelled with her, police said.

On April 25, Hiralal's father Mukesh Kumar asked his daughter-in-law Parle to give sleeping pills and electric shock to her husband.

Both the accused have been arrested, they said.

