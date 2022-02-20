New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) A man died while his brother sustained severe burn injuries after a fire broke out in their workshop in southwest Delhi's Uttam Nagar area on Sunday, police said.

They identified the deceased as Sahil (24) and the injured person as his elder brother Talib (29). They were employed in their father Allauddin's workshop where they repaired sofa sets and other furniture.

On Sunday morning, a drum containing chemical foam exploded due to a short circuit following which a fire broke out in their workshop.

The fire department officials said they received a call at 10.14 am and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“There was a blast... We removed two men out…They had over 90 per cent burn injuries and were immediately rushed to hospital. The fire was doused by 10.55 am,” Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service, said.

The doctors at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital declared Sahil brought dead while Talib was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment and is stated to be critical, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shankar Chaudhury said two ambulances of the centralised emergency trauma services and a fire tender were on the spot.

“The injured were immediately removed out. We inspected the area and found burnt clothes and foam dumped near the gate on the first floor. During inquiry, Allauddin said he had immersed an electric rod in water to heat it up. They clean and repair sofas and beds. The foam was used to repair sofas. However, there was a short circuit in the room and the fire broke out,” the officer said.

He later tweeted about the incident.

A case has been registered under section 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, he said, adding further investigation is underway.

