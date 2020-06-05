India News | Man Dies After Quarrel in Shahdara

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) A man died following a quarrel with another person over some issue in Shahdara's Gandhi Nagar area, police said on Friday.

The victim, who had a sharp injury on his neck, was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.

"We received information regarding quarrel around 7 pm. When police reached the spot, the man was found in an injured condition," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Amit Sharma said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that one of them had taken the ground floor of a building on rent on Thursday where a stitching factory was to run.

In the CCTV footage, it can be seen that both the persons were entering the building in a friendly manner, but an argument took place between them inside the premises which turned violent, a senior police officer said.

Police said they are yet to confirm the identity of both the persons. A murder case has been registered and investigation has been taken up.

