Mumbai, May 19 (PTI) A 31-year-old man died after a slab from an under-construction residential building fell on him in the western suburb of Malad here on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place at Zakaria road in Malad (west) in the afternoon, when the victim, Raj Kumar Soni, stepped out to answer nature's call and a slab from the building fell on him, an official said.

Soni was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, he said, adding that the deceased was employed at a jewellery store located in the building.

An FIR has been registered against the developer and contractor of the building under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), further investigation is underway, senior inspector Dhananjay Ligade of Malad police station said.

