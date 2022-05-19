New Delhi, May 19: A 22-year-old college student was arrested for allegedly harassing and stalking a woman online, police said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Vishal Chauhan of Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad, is pursuing BSC from a college in Meerut, they said.

According to the police, the matter came to light after a resident of Vikaspuri filed a complaint alleging that she received an email where the person shared a link of an adult website and asked her to check it. She also alleged that she was harassed by an unidentified person who was also stalking her from different Instagram accounts. Mumbai: Constable Booked for Harassing, Stalking Woman Police Officer.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered under sections 354D (stalking) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code at cyber police station of West district, a senior police officer said.

"Teams were formed to obtain all technical data, analyse it and nab the stalker. After collecting the information from the social media platform and mobile companies, a technical analysis was done. The stalker was using various fake IDs to conceal his identity," Ghanshyam Bansal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said.

"A breakthrough was made and the team tracked and nabbed Chauhan based on his location analysis from Vishwa Vidyalaya metro station," he said. Police said a mobile phone and a laptop used in the crime by the accused have been seized.

