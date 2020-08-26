Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 26 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was found hanging from the ceiling of his room in Sarrafa Bazar area here on Wednesday, police said.

The man, Ashvani Kumar, was a paint store owner, they said.

Police said no suicide note was recovered and a probe is underway to find out the reason behind the alleged suicide.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.

