Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 24 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was found dead in the fields in Jaula village here on Wednesday, police said.

The body of Shadab was found in the fields when some locals reached their fields in Jaula village under Budhana police station area in the district, they said.

According to Budhana SHO M S Gill, the body has been sent for a post-mortem and an investigation is on.

In another incident, the body of a 35-year-old woman was found floating in a canal at Bhainswal village under Gharipukhta police station in neighbouring Shamli district. The body has not yet been identified and it has been sent for an autopsy.

