Thane, Dec 31 (PTI) A man was found dead with his throat slit in a flat in Ambernath in Thane district, police said on Friday.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 8,067 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours; Omicron Tally Rises to 454.

The man has been identified as Namdeo Pawle (45) and he was a resident of Phule Nagar, Sub Inspector Dileep Bande said.

Also Read | Look Ahead 2022: From Ola To MobiKwik And More, Indian Startups That Are Looking To Go Public in 2022.

"The body was found on Thursday evening. Preliminary probe indicates he may have committed suicide as a knife was lying by the side of the body. A relative has told police he pushed the door of the flat after noticing smoke. The half-burnt door fell and a towel in the room was smouldering," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)