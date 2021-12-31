2021 will be remembered as a landmark year for the Indian startup ecosystem as it rained IPOs with Nykaa, Zomato, PolicyBazaar, Paytm, MapmyIndia and Medplus getting listed. The primary market broke several records and created new ones in terms of the size of initial public offering (IPOs), total fundraising, IPO subscription and even debut premium. This year, a total of 65 companies launched their IPOs which garnered over Rs 1.31 lakh crore, 74.6 percent higher from the previous record year of 2017. This IPO momentum is likely to continue next year as well since many indian startups are looking to go public. Look Ahead 2022: From Chandrayaan-3 To Aditya L 1 Mission to The Sun, Here Are India’s Big Ticket Science Missions Planned For The Year 2022

Thus, if 2021 was just a teaser for the IPO market, then 2022 can expect to be a blockbuster of a year, what with some big names waiting to go public.

Delhivery, the Gurugram based logistics unicorn filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in November to raise up to Rs 7,460 crore. According to SEBI filing, the IPO of Delhivery will consist of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 5,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 2,460 crore from few of the existing investors. The IPO is expected to hit the market in the first quarter of 2022. Delhivery investors Carlyle and SoftBank are reportedly looking to make a partial exit via the OFS. Private equity firm Carlyle Group, which first invested in the startup in November 2017, will be selling shares worth Rs 920 crore in the OFS.

Hospitality unicorn OYO on 1st October filed its DRHP with market regulator SEBI for an IPO to raise around Rs 8,430 crore. According to the document, OYO’s initial public offering consists of equity shares of face value of Re 1 each of Oravel Stays Limited aggregated up to Rs 8,430 crore. The offer comprises a fresh issuance up to Rs 7,000 crore and an offer for sale aggregating up to Rs 1,430 crore. The IPO will consist of 83% fresh issue and 17% OFS offer for sale. Earlier this month, hospitality industry body The Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) again requested SEBI to suspend OYO’s IPO process, citing non-disclosure of an investigation against OYO for tax evasion, an allegation which the company has strongly denied.

The parent company of epharmacy unicorn Pharmeasy, API Holdings, filed its DRHP with markets regulator SEBI in November, for a Rs 6,250 crore IPO through a primary share sale. The company was last valued at $5.6 billion (Rs 42,197.79 crore) in a Rs 2,635.22-crore pre-IPO round in October. The start-up also plans to issue a pre-IPO placement offer which will be undertaken through consultation with the book running lead managers-Morgan Stanley India, BoFA Securities India, Kotak Mahindra Capital, JM Financial and Citigroup Global Markets India-for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 1,250 crore.

MobiKwik is one of the leading Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) and mobile wallet providers. The digital payment company aims to address the credit requirements of the rapidly increasing online consumers. It offers services like peer-to-peer payments through UPI, MobiKwik Wallet and MobiKwik Wallet to bank payments are available on this platform. The issue size of MobiKwik IPO will be Rs 1900 crore. It includes a fresh share issue of up to Rs 1500 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 400 crore.

Le Travenues Technology Ltd., which operates travel platform Ixigo plans to raise Rs 1,600 crore through an initial public offering. The IPO will consist of fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 750 crore and an offer-for-sale of equity shares worth Rs 850 crore by existing shareholders. Other than being a travel platform, it also provides travel utility products and technologies, such as train PNR status and confirmation forecasts, train seat availability notifications, train running status notifications and delay forecasts, etc.

Ola is a cab-hailing service that was launched in 2010 by Bhavish Aggarwal on the lines of Uber in the global markets. Since 2010, Ola has raised nearly $4 billion and the proposed IPO is likely to look for valuations of $8-9 billion. The IPO is expected to be around Rs 15000 crore.

BYJU’S, the education platform is mainly made for the students of class 4 to class 12. Along with this, information related to competitive exams like JEE, NEET, IAS is also given in it. It is expected, Byju's will raise around Rs 4500 crore through its IPO.

Bengaluru’s foodtech unicorn Swiggy is also readying itself for an IPO and is expected to get listed in the October-December quarter next year.

In July, Swiggy had closed a $1.25 billion round of funding led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Prosus at a valuation of $5.5 billion. Founded in 2014, Swiggy in October announced plans to hold two ESOP liquidity events worth $35 million – $40 million at its current valuation in the next two years. Year Ender 2021: From CRED to PharmEasy And More, Startups That Entered The Billion Dollar Club in The Year of Unicorns

Though 2022 can be another good year, but Kotak Investment Banking believes investors should be cautious and not assume all IPOs to hit the bulls eye.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2021 09:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).