Mumbai, Aug 16 (PTI) The decomposed body of a man was fished out from Mithi river in Dharavi area here on Tuesday, police said.

Also Read | Alwar Mob Lynching: Man Beaten to Death on Suspicion of Theft in Rambas Village.

A passerby spotted the body of a man in his 50s in the river in the afternoon and alerted the police, an official from Dharavi police station said.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Shocker: Man in 40s Flashes at 18-Year-Old Girl at Vashi Bus Stop, Case Registered.

The body was fished out and sent to Sion Hospital for post-mortem, he said, adding that there were no injury marks on the body.

The police were verifying missing persons' complaints registered in the nearby police stations to establish the deceased man's identity, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)