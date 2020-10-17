New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) A 30-year-old man ended his life by allegedly hanging himself on Saturday inside his rented accommodation in south Delhi's Mehrauli area, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Rajesh Singh, a native of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, they said.

Singh hanged himself from a ceiling fan in his rented room inside a Church Compound. He was alone at the time of the incident, a senior police officer said.

"His wife Samoni Singh came from market, saw her husband hanging from the fan and raised an alarm. Singh was taken to a hospital. No foul play is suspected so far and inquest proceeding under section 174 of CrPC has been initiated," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

