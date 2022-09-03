Thane, Sep 3 (PTI) The body of a 41-year-old man from Thane city in Maharashtra was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his flat in Majiwada area, police said on Saturday.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorms Very Likely Over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya During Next 5 Days, Says IMD.

The deceased has been identified as Ajaykumar Jaiswal.

Also Read | Nirmala Sitharaman Pulls Up Collector in Telangana Over Absence of PM Narendra Modi's Photo at PDS Shop (Watch Video).

Police have not found any suicide note and are questioning the roommate of the deceased Jaiswal, who was found hanging on Friday night, an official said.

A case of accidental death was registered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)