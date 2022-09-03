Mumbai, September 3: Skymet weather on Friday said that moderate rain with a few heavy spells is most likely possible over Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, North Bihar, parts of Lakshadweep, and Andaman and the Nicobar Islands in the next 24 hours.

The weather agency also said that the monsoon trough is at present running north of its normal position. The monsoon trough is passing through Amritsar, Ambala, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Darbhanga, Balurghat, and then eastwards to Nagaland across North Bangladesh and Assam.

"Light to moderate rain is expected over North Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, remaining parts of Bihar, Uttarakhand, rest of Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Konkan and Goa and Madhya Maharashtra. Light rain is possible over Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana." Skymet said in its weather forecast for today, September 3.

On the other hand, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a north-south trough is running from cyclonic circulation over the Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea to north Madhya Maharashtra across Konkan at lower tropospheric levels. The IMD said that isolated heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning are very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya during the next 5 days; over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on September 3 and 4.

The weather bureau also said that there will be subdued rainfall activity over the plains of northwest India and over Central India during the next 5 days. The weather agency in its daily weather bulletin also stated that heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is also very likely over Jammu and Kashmir on September 4; over Himachal Pradesh on September 4 and 5 and over Uttarakhand from September 3 to 5.

