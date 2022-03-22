Nagaon, Mar 22 (PTI) A person accused of raping a six-year old minor girl was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment by a special judge of the Nagaon district court on Tuesday.

The judge, Ipsita Barthakur, also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him and ordered increase of the prison sentence by another three months if the convict failed to pay the fine on time.

The person had lured the girl, belonging to the same village in Nagaon district, to his house and repeatedly raped her in 2018.

After the girl fell ill, she told her mother about the incident following which her family members lodged a police complaint.

The accused was subsequently arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

