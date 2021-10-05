Muzaffarnagar, Oct 5 (PTI) A POCSO court here on Tuesday sentenced a man to seven years of imprisonment for abducting and raping a minor girl.

Special Court Judge Arti Faujdar also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the Raju after holding him guilty under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abducting, inducing a woman to compel her for marriage) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Also Read | Election Commission Assigns 'Helicopter' Symbol to Chirag Paswan, 'Sewing Machine' to Pashupati Paras.

According to district government council Rajiv Sharma, Raju abducted and raped the 16-year-old victim and a case was lodged against him on January 21, 2012 at Bhorakala police station on the complaint of girl's father.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)