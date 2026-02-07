Mumbai, February 7: The FBI’s investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie took a technological turn on Friday, February 6, as federal agents were captured on drone video removing a mysterious wired device from the roof of her residence in Arizona. Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, was reportedly abducted from her home on January 31. The discovery of the hardware comes as President Donald Trump publicly addressed the case, referencing the investigation’s complexities during a recent interaction with the media.

FBI Seizes 'Mounted' Hardware

The "Fox Flight Team" drone captured video of a female FBI agent using a ladder to access the roof of the Guthrie property on Friday afternoon. The footage shows the agent dismantling a mounted, wired device fixed to the side of a building on the premises. Savannah Guthrie Posts Video Message to Her Mother’s Kidnapper; President Donald Trump Speaks to ‘Today’ Host (Watch).

FBI Seen Pulling Wired Device From Nancy Guthrie’s Home in Arizona

NEW: FBI seen on drone video pulling a wired device from Nancy Guthrie's roof It is unclear exactly what the device is or why the FBI took it. pic.twitter.com/f9ru0wcWIb — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 7, 2026

A small black solar panel was also observed nearby, suggesting the device may have been designed for long-term surveillance or communication. Following the removal, agents on the ground were seen rushing into the home. While the FBI has not officially confirmed the function of the device, its removal coincides with reports of a "new message" received by a local news station that investigators are currently vetting.

Donald Trump Speaks on Nancy Guthrie Investigation

TRUMP ON NANCY GUTHRIE: “We have some clues I think that are very strong and I think we could have some answers coming up fairly soon.” “I'm not talking about a search, I'm talking about a solution...a lot has taken place in the last couple of hours." pic.twitter.com/YfVP0gRMCM — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 7, 2026

Donald Trump and the "Fox News" Connection

President Donald Trump, who has been receiving regular briefings on the case, addressed the situation this week. On Friday, Donald Trump said that "a lot" of things have taken place in the last few hours, and he believes answers are imminent in the investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie. Speaking with reporters on Air Force One, Trump said federal agents "have some clues" that he described as "very strong". "We have some clues I think that are very strong and I think we could have some answers coming up fairly soon," Trump said. He further added, "I'm not talking about a search, I'm talking about a solution. We have some things, I think, that will maybe come out reasonably soon from DOJ or FBI or whoever, that could be definitive"

During an interview and subsequent social media posts, Trump described the disappearance as a "terrible thing" and an "unusual situation." The President notably referenced the intense media scrutiny of the case, acknowledging reports from Fox News and other outlets regarding the investigation's focus.

The "Crazy Uncle" Pivot: Despite past friction with Savannah Guthrie - who famously likened Trump to a "crazy uncle" during a 2020 town hall - the President offered his full support, stating, "I always got along very good with Savannah".

Federal Resources: Trump confirmed he has directed federal authorities to "deploy all resources" to assist the Pima County Sheriff’s Department in the search.

Case Context: A High-Tech Kidnapping?

The search for Nancy Guthrie has been marked by several unusual technical failures. Authorities previously revealed that Guthrie’s doorbell camera was disconnected at 1:47 AM on the night of her disappearance, and her pacemaker app lost its connection shortly after at 2:28 AM. The FBI is currently analysing multiple ransom notes sent to media outlets, including TMZ and local Arizona stations. These notes reportedly demand Bitcoin in exchange for her return. However, officials have warned of "imposter" demands and the potential for AI-generated deepfakes to complicate the family's plea for "proof of life." Savannah Guthrie Mother Missing: NBC Anchor Pulls Out of 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony, Mary Carillo Replaces Her As Co-Host.

FBI Announces Reward of USD 50,000 for Information Leading to the Recovery of Nancy Guthrie

The #FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the recovery of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance. She was last seen at her residence in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood of Tucson, Arizona, on the… pic.twitter.com/4GsKV7zFxo — FBI (@FBI) February 5, 2026

Who Is Nancy Guthrie?

Nancy Guthrie is the 84-year-old mother of Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie. A resident of the Catalina Foothills in Tucson, Arizona, she became the subject of a nationwide search following her suspected abduction on January 31. Authorities describe her as a "vulnerable adult" who is "sharp as a tack" but suffers from limited mobility and heart issues requiring a pacemaker.

Current Status of the Investigation

As of Saturday morning, February 7, no suspects have been named, and the USD 50,000 reward for information remains active. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department continues to treat the Guthrie home as a crime scene, focusing on the newly seized evidence and the digital trail left by the sender of the most recent messages.

