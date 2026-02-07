Mumbai, February 7: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) dismantled a major international oil smuggling syndicate on February 6, following a coordinated sea-air operation. Officials intercepted three vessels approximately 100 nautical miles west of Mumbai on February 5, uncovering a sophisticated network moving cheap oil from conflict zones. The syndicate utilized a transnational network of handlers to coordinate mid-sea transfers to motor tankers in international waters. This "ship-to-ship" method allowed the group to bypass regulatory scrutiny and profit from illicit cargo. Following an intensive search and interrogation of the crew, ICG specialist teams corroborated electronic data to establish the group's modus operandi. Authorities have intensified maritime surveillance to prevent further revenue loss and illegal trade within the region. Liberia-Flagged Vessel MSC ELSA 3 Tilts Off Kochi Coast; 9 Crew Rescued As Indian Coast Guard Leads Operation (See Pics).

ICG Intercepts Smugglers 100 Nautical Miles West of Mumbai

Indian Coast Guard busted an international oil smuggling racket on 06 Feb 26 through an intricate sea-air network centred operation. The vessels involved devised a method to smuggle large volumes of cheap oil and oil based cargo from conflict ridden countries and profit by mid… pic.twitter.com/6N0seaLwNx — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2026

